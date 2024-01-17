IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I LIVE in India on mobile and TV

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India will lock horns with Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. It's been five years since India lost a bilateral men's T20I series at home. The Men in Blue sealed their victory in the India vs Afghanistan T20I series after winning the second T20I by six wickets.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I will be their last match before the T20 World Cup begins. The upcoming game in Bengaluru may allow them to test their two spin-bowling all-rounders, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, with the bat ahead of the T20 World Cup. The two of them have performed well in the series with the ball but haven't got a chance to bat yet.

Meanwhile, for Afghanistan, the batters have to try harder to turn their bowlers' good work into a victory. Mohammad Nabi is only 67 runs away from becoming Afghanistan's second batter to score 2,000 runs in T20I.

In the first two T20Is in Mohali and Indore, India opted for a more aggressive strategy, showcasing a significant departure from their traditional approach. Virat Kohli returned to the T20I action for India after 14 months. Kohli demonstrated a remarkable shift in approach as he handled Mujeeb-ur-Rahmasn with ease.

Afghanistan batted first in the second T20I against India and scored 172 runs. Although Gulbadin Naib scored 57 runs, only three other batters could reach the 20-run mark.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I.

When is the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I is on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Where is the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I?

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I start?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will commence at 07:00 pm IST.

Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I in India on TV?

The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will be available on Sports 18 Network.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I live in India?

JioCinema app and website will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I live in India.