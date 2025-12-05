/Inaugural World Tennis League schedule and match-up announced

World Tennis League (WTL), on Friday (Dec 4), announced the format, schedule, and ticketing details for its first edition in India. The tournament will take place at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru from December 17-20, and is set to introduce a fresh, high-energy tennis spectacle for fans in India and around the world.

The World Tennis League 2025 will be played in a quick and competitive four-set format that includes Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles and two Doubles sets. The captain who wins the pre-match toss will decide the doubles combinations, adding a bit of strategy before play even begins. Unlike traditional tournaments, the tie will be won by the team that collects the most games overall, which means every game, and every point carries weight.

All teams will face each other once in the league stage, and the top two will progress to the final. Two ties will take place each day, offering fans four days of non-stop tennis action. Matches will follow the traditional scoring with a Golden Pointat Deuce and a tie-break at 6-6. If the trailing team wins the fourth set, play moves into Overtime, and if the scores draw level, a Super Shootout will determine the winner, ensuring every match has a dramatic finish.

Day 1 | Dec 17 Match 1 VB Realty Hawks vs Aussie Mavericks Kites Match 2 AOS Eagles vs Game Changers Falcons Day 2 | Dec 18 Match 1 Aussie Mavericks Kites vs AOS Eagles Match 2 Game Changers Falcons vs VB Realty Hawks Day 3 | Dec 19 Match 1 AOS Eagles vs VB Realty Hawks Match 2 Game Changers Falcons vs Aussie Mavericks Kites FINALS | Dec 20

