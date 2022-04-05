Iga Swiatek creates history, becomes first tennis player from Poland to reach world No. 1

Iga Swiatek moved up to the top of the WTA rankings on Monday, becoming the first tennis player from Poland to be ranked number one in the sport.

20-year-old Swiatek takes over from Ashleigh Barty, following the Australian's shock retirement when last month the three-time grand slam winner announced she would be leaving the sport at 25-years-old, having spent more than two years as world #1.

After beating Naomi Osaka to win the Miami Open title on Saturday, Swiatek moved onto a 17-match winning streak having already won Indian Wells a week earlier, and the Qatar Open in Doha in February.



ALSO READ: Korea Open: Malvika Bansod emerges on top of China's Hue Yan in a thriller to enter second round

In doing so the Pole has also become the first female player to win the first three WTA 1,000 events of the year.

The clay-court season gets underway this week and Swiatek will be targeting a second French Open title in June, having won her maiden grand slam at Roland Garros in 2020.