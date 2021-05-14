If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be greatest player: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan, known for not mincing his words, has given his take on comparisons between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Vaughan said that if Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world.

Both players (Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson) are known to be as one of the most consistent batsmen in the world of cricket. Former England skipper weighed in his opinion talking about the two great batsmen.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does,” Vaughan told Spark Sport.

“Kane Williamson has mostly had success. I’m not just saying it because I’m speaking to you guys in New Zealand but I think Kane Williamson is right up there with the great players across the three formats and certainly matches Virat Kohli. It’s just that he doesn’t have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsements.”