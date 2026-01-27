/ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Vihaan Malhotra’s ton powers India to massive win over Zimbabwe

India continued their dominant run in the U-19 World Cup with a massive 204-run win over Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Oval, Bulawayo, on Tuesday (Jan 27). It was a completely one-sided match as India outplayed the hosts in every department. Vihaan Malhotra starred with a superb century and built a match-defining 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu. Their stand took India to a strong total of 352 and put Zimbabwe under early pressure.

In reply, Zimbabwe’s batting didn't show much promise as four batters were dismissed for ducks, while another four failed to reach double figures. In bowling department skipper, Ayush Mhatre and Udhav Mohan picked up three wickets each and broke the backbone of the chase. Leeroy Chiwaula fought hard with 61, but the Indian bowlers never allowed a recovery.

India set the tone early with a positive approach at the top of the order. The openers played freely and ensured the scoreboard kept moving, taking advantage of loose deliveries and rotating the strike well. Even when a couple of wickets fell, the momentum stayed with India. The partnership between Malhotra and Kundu proved to be the turning point. Both showed patience, built the innings steadily, and punished bad balls. Their understanding and placement made it difficult for Zimbabwe to apply pressure.



India then accelerated in the final overs, adding quick runs to push the total far beyond reach. The strong finish underlined the team’s depth in batting and their intent to dominate the game.

