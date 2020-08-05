ICC to use front foot no-ball technology for England-Pakistan Tests

The England versus Pakistan three-match Test series will see TV umpire alone deciding whether a bowler had over-stepped as the front-foot no-ball technology will be used for the first time on trial basis in Test cricket during series, that started on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the development with the responsibility of calling no-balls now shifting to the TV umpire. The on-field umpires can call on their colleague in the replay booth for additional assistance if they feel a wicket may have been scalped in an illegal delivery.

However, many experts have said that this procedure will be unfair to bowlers given that they may not realise that they are over-stepping and rectify their run-up until it costs them a wicket.

Under the new system, TV umpire will keep an eye on the front foot after each delivery and tell the on-field umpires if an illegal delivery has been bowled.

"Front foot no ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams," the global governing body tweeted Wednesday.

"Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket."

The new rule will also avoid situations like when Richard Illingworth called New Zealand’s Doug Bracewell for a no-ball that bowled Aussie batsman Adam Voges during a Test in Wellington. Voges, who was on seven at that time, went on to score a double century.

The ICC has previously trialed the technology during the women’s T20 World Cup in Australia and has also been used in men’s 50-over international matches.

England lock horns with Pakistan in a three-match Test series, being played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 pandemic. The first Test is being played in Manchester while the second and third matches will be staged at Southampton.