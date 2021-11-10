ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli drops four spots to 8th, KL Rahul jumps to 5th among batters

India captain Virat Kohli dropped four places to eighth while his team-mate KL Rahul jumped three slots to fifth in the latest ICC men's T20I Player Rankings for batters, released on Wednesday.



Apart from first two matches the T20 World Cup, Kohli didn't get too many opportunities to bat and it affected his T20I batting rankings. On the other hand, Rahul with his three fifties in India's last three matches, moved to No 5.



After returning low scores against Pakistan and New Zealand, KL was brilliant against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia but the knocks came in too late for India as they exited the tournament in the Super 12 stage.



Meanwhile, Aiden Markram has made significant gains in his T20I rankings on the back of the sensational performances for South Africa in the ongoing World Cup. Markram`s unbeaten knock of 52 in just 25 balls in South Africa`s victory over Group 1 table-toppers England sees him climb to the No 3 spot in the T20I rankings for batters.

His heroics with the bat has also helped him break into the top 10 all-rounders, rising seven places to No 7.



South African teammate Rassie van der Dussen too broke into the top 10 rankings for batters, climbing six spots to occupy the 10th spot in the latest update. Van der Dussen scored a Player of the Match-winning knock of 94* against England, helping the Proteas post a daunting total of 189.



Unfortunately for South Africa, their win against England was not enough as they crashed out of the Men`s T20 World Cup on net run rate, despite winning four games out of five.



In the rankings for bowlers, the Australian duo of Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood climbed the charts. Both bowlers have been in great form of late and were instrumental in Australia qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup.



Zampa's five-for against Bangladesh takes him to the No.5 spot ,while Hazlewood went up 11 places to No.8, thanks to his four-wicket haul against West Indies.

The other major movement in the top 10 saw Tim Southee, who has picked up five wickets since the last update, move three places up to No 9 in the bowling rankings.



The Australian domination in the latest update continued with Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh moving up in the all-rounders` rankings. Maxwell went up three places to become the new No 4 ranked all-rounder while Marsh ascended five spots to No 9.



Sri Lankan sensation Wanindu Hasaranga achieved a career-high rating (173) for all-rounders, thus going up one spot to No 3.