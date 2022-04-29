I want him to win the Purple Cap: Kuldeep Yadav heaps praise on 'big brother' Yuzvendra Chahal

After starring for Delhi Capitals (3-0-14-4) in their 4-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep Yadav lavished praise on his 'big brother' Yuzvendra Chahal.

Both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have not had the best of time following the 2019 ODI World Cup. Both the wrist spinners haven't been a regular in limited-overs. While Chahal wasn't a part of the 2021 T20 World Cup squad, Kuldeep has fallen behind in the pecking order for Team India across formats.

Hence, the IPL 2022 edition was always going to be a huge challenge for both Chahal and Kuldeep, fondly known as 'Kulcha'. So far, both the spinners have delivered the goods for their respective franchises and are the leading wicket-takers. Talking about Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Chahal, he is the Purple Cap holder currently, with 18 scalps at 12.16 and an economy of 7.09. Kuldeep, on the other hand, has 17 wickets and is at the second spot, at an average of 14.11. In addition, he has been the Player-of-the-Match in all of Delhi Capitals' (DC) victories so far in the 15th season.

After starring for DC (3-0-14-4) in their 4-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday evening (April 28), Kuldeep lavished praise on his 'big brother' Chahal and said, "He encouraged me a lot. He has been like a big brother and stood by me during my bad times. In my heart, I want him to go and win the Purple Cap because he has been bowling exceptionally over the past four years."

Prior to this season, Kuldeep had mostly been on the bench for KKR from IPL 2019 to IPL 2021. On his turnaround ever since donning the DC jersey, the 27-year-old added, "I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve. I don't get scared of failing now."

