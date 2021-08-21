'I know about all the things': Liverpool in talks with Mohamed Salah over new contract, says Juergen Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was recently quizzed about talks with their star player Mohamed Salah over a new contract as the Reds manager said that "when there is a decision we will tell you". Also, note that Salah still has two years left on his current deal.

Mo Salah scored 126 goals in all competitions and remained one of the key players for Klopp. The Egypt international was a vital cog during the club's Premier League and Champions League title wins.

"I am involved in pretty much everything in the club. Maybe some talks happen without me, that's possible, but apart from that I know about all the things," said Klopp as quoted by the Liverpool website.

"Two things. Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment football-wise, mood-wise ... When there are talks then there are talks – and when there is a decision, we will tell you," Liverpool boss said.

"Until then, it's only important how the parties work together in these things ... If that's perfect, what it is, then we don't have to talk about anything else ... With two years left, you can imagine there are talks, that's it," Klopp added.

On being asked about records Salah could achieve at Liverpool and whether he uses that as an incentive for him, Klopp said, "Mo is aware of all these things, it’s absolutely fine. He enjoys the time here, that’s how it is."

He added, "Breaking records is great, absolutely, and the records he broke already is absolutely insane. So, I obviously didn’t know last week when he scored the goal that he was now the first player in the history of the Premier League to score in the first game in five consecutive seasons."