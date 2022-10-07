Hyderabad set to host Formula E race early in 2023

Hyderabad will achieve the distinction of becoming the first city in India to host the Formula E race. Hyderabad E-Prix will take place over two days, February 10 and 11, 2023 at Necklace Road. Formula E is the premier electric single seater racing series in the world governed by the Federation Internationale de l`Automobile (FIA). With this event, Hyderabad will join the prestigious list of E-Prix host cities such as New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco, and Rome.



The event will see 22 drivers from 11 teams including Team Mahindra to fight it out for the victory around the Hyderabad Street Circuit. As a run up to the marquee race, the government of Telangana will be organising the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from February 6 to February 11. The week will be packed with several exciting events that will showcase the global electric vehicle ecosystem in Hyderabad. As part of the week-long celebrations, the city will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix.



Minister for information technology and industries K.T. Rama Rao on Friday formally announced the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week by launching the website and unveiling the logo and flyer for the event in the presence of the minister for energy, G. Jagadish Reddy, Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan and others. "This is going to be a monumental week for Hyderabad and India. The Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in the state," Rama Rao said.



He said that the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is a great step to put Hyderabad on the EV map of the world. "The EV sector is the future of sustainable mobility and Telangana has stayed ahead of the curve in creating a favourable environment for the adoption of zero emission vehicles. We were one of the first states to launch EV&ESS policy in 2020 and have also attracted investments from key EV companies such as Fisker, Olectra, Hyundai, Biliti Electric and ZF Group. Now, with the Hyderabad e-Prix and the e-Mobility Week, we are bringing global leaders of the EV landscape to Telangana. This event will provide fresh dynamism for this sunrise sector in the state and in India," he said.

Jayesh Ranjan stated that the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week will be one of the largest global platforms for EV companies and ancillary businesses in the world to showcase their latest technologies, products and services that will shape the future of green mobility, and will enrich the growing EV ecosystem of the state. The events being conducted as part of this week will provide opportunities to interact with the best in the industry and potentially attract more investments to the state, he said.



The Hyderabad EV Summit will showcase global leaders, eminent academics, policy makers discussing about the most pressing topics related to the future of sustainable mobility. It will consist of engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches and networking sessions attended by prominent stakeholders in the global EV ecosystem. Rall-E Hyderabad will be first-of-its-kind EV bike rally which will witness thousands of bikers, male and female, riding their electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers together to spread the message of sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in Hyderabad.



Hyderabad E-Motor Show will provide a platform for the public to experience the strengths and capabilities of the global Electric Vehicle industry, along with significant international participation. At this first-of-its-kind event, the Hyderabad E-Motor Show will host the world`s EV manufacturers (2W, 3W, 4W, Commercial EVs, etc.,), Energy Storage companies, Charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers, and Startups across these segments.