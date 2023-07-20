'History will be written ...': ICC shares World Cup video featuring Shah Rukh Khan

With just over two months to go for the World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, along with the much-coveted trophy. The official Twitter handle of ICC has now shared a video, as part of their "It Takes One Day" campaign, in the run-up to the 2023 World Cup. The footage encapsulates some of the most remarkable moments in the illustrious history of the World Cup.

In a bid to make the campaign more gripping, the ICC decided to cast Shah Rukh, along with the current World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, in the video. Apart from former England captain Morgan, other stalwarts like Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes are also seen in the clip. “History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. All it takes is just one day,” read the tweet shared by ICC.

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆



All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023 ×

How did Twitter react?

The post went viral in no time garnering more than 322.5K views and still counting.

While a section of social media was in awe of the ICC’s promotional video, others could not refrain from showering praise on Shah Rukh Khan.

“Solid promo,” wrote one Twitter user.

This user seemed to be quite excited for the World Cup to start.

🔥🔥🔥can't waiting for wc this year — kishor jha (@im_kj21) July 20, 2023 ×

Expressing his love for Shah Rukh Khan, one social media user commented, “SRK's Voice Modulation is just Perfect with the Visual.”

SRK's Voice Modulation just Perfect with the Visual 🔥💞 — Shah Rukh Khan Fans Dubai - SRKFD (@__H_R_K__) July 20, 2023 ×

Predicting the outcome of the World Cup, this person tweeted, “Jitega to Bharat hi, [India will win after all].”

Here are some other reactions

India ki shaan SHAH RUKH KHAN ❤️🇮🇳 chak de India love yuh king 👑 pic.twitter.com/KJAIYX5ZFH — iamAbhi (@iamAbhi52704467) July 20, 2023 ×

Now I am having a feeling we can win the WC this year. — Ak (@LucyLuciano13) July 20, 2023 ×

What is the campaign all about?

Talking about the ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign, the ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said, “Cricket and cinema are at the heart of the Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal far and wide. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan together with an exceptional line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connection in this country while captivating the attention worldwide.”

This year’s World Cup is set to start from October 5. Defending champions England will face last edition’s runners-up New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India will start their World Cup 2023 action with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.



