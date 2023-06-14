History of The Ashes: Here's all you need to know about test cricket's oldest rivalry ahead of Ashes 2023

The Ashes are the test match series between England and Australia, the oldest rivals in cricket. They play for a small urn which stayed at the Marylebone Cricket Club at the Lord's Cricket Ground and then shifted to the museum.

Why is England vs Australia Test Series called The Ashes?

The term 'Ashes' was born in 1882, when Australia defeated England's cricket team for the first time on their home soil. After England's defeat, the Sporting Times declared the death of English Cricket in a mock obituary. It read, "In Affectionate Remembrance of English cricket, which died at The Oval on 29 August 1882. Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances, RIP. NB – the body will be cremated, and the ashes take to Australia." Later, the English media called England's next tour to Australia the quest to regain the ashes.