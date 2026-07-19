/Here's why Spain's final World Cup training session was cancelled before Argentina clash

Spain's final training session ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup final against Argentina was cancelled on Saturday after severe thunderstorms hit New Jersey, tournament organisers FIFA confirmed. No replacement training session has been scheduled for the Spanish squad, while FIFA has not yet confirmed whether Argentina's planned training session later in the day will proceed.

The Spanish Football Federation confirmed the cancellation, citing safety measures under the United States storm protocol.

"The Spanish national team's training session on the pitches at the Melanie Lane Training Ground in New Jersey has been suspended in accordance with the US storm safety protocol," the Spanish federation (RFEF) said in a statement. “The players are currently taking part in a warm-up session indoors.” Spain, the reigning European champions, will be aiming to win their second FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010.

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Spain vs Argentina Photograph: (WION)

Meanwhile, defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, are chasing consecutive World Cup triumphs after reaching another final. Argentina booked their place in the title match with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semifinals.

After falling behind in the first half, Enzo Fernandez equalised before Lautaro Martinez scored a stoppage-time winner to seal a memorable victory and send the defending champions into the final.

The defeat ended England's hopes of reaching their first FIFA World Cup final since 1966.Spain secured their place in the final by producing an impressive 2-0 victory over France, reaching the World Cup final for the first time since their victorious 2010 campaign. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal played a crucial role by winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to open the scoring in the 22nd minute.