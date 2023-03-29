'He has a big point to prove': Shane Watson on MS Dhoni's IPL future ahead of 2023 season opener

MS Dhoni remains a big name in world cricket despite retiring from the international level on August 15, 2020. The former Indian captain remains active in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 41-year-old is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again during the forthcoming 2023 edition, which kicks off on March 31 with the four-time champions Yellow Army taking on the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). While no official confirmation has come, many believe the upcoming season will be Dhoni's last.

Ahead of the season opener, Shane Watson -- former Australian all-rounder and CSK opener -- opined on Dhoni's IPL future and Chennai's possible comeback after a disastrous run in IPL 2022, where they ended at the ninth spot. "CSK will definitely bounce back. They always do. They have got too many great players and are led so incredibly well by MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. They will absolutely turn it around, there is no doubt in my mind, knowing how they work. Right at the back end of my career, to be able to play with CSK and for us to perform as a team in two of the three years was great. The CSK fans, for sure, are something very special,” Watson told Sportstar.

Watson then shifted his focus on Dhoni and claimed, "He can keep playing for as long as he wants. He is still very fit and it looks like he has put in more work in the lead-up to this tournament. He has a big point to prove that you can play and lead incredibly well as a 42 (41)-year-old. He’s the man."