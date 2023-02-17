Hardik Pandya wedding with Natasa Stankovic: Pics from couple's royal Hindu wedding; how the two fell in love?

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in a dreamy wedding held in Udaipur. Their wedding was a confluence of two cultures- Christian and Hindu romantic nuptials. The couple got remarried on this year’s Valentine’s Day, February 14 in Raffles Udaipur, Rajasthan. The love birds got married back in 2020 in a hush-hush affair. But this wedding was grand at all levels, and the dreamy pictures coming from their wedding are proof of all glitz and grandeur. Sharing their pictures from the royal Hindu ceremony, the couple wrote, "Now and forever". In the pictures, Hardik and Natasa were seen wearing traditional outfits from ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s label.

Take a look at the ethereal pictures from Hardik-Natasa’s Hindu wedding here:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's royal Hindu wedding

Hardik Pandya was seen donning an off-white outfit with a heavy and intricate embroidered sherwani. On the other hand, the bride Natasa wore a heavy red lehenga with beautiful tints of gold and beige on her outfit.



Natasa later changed her outfit into a stunning saree and a statement blouse for the pheras. These two outfits wore by Natasa was the highlight of the occasion and might set a new trend for all the upcoming bride-to-be. Abu Jani Sandeep Kholsa’s official Instagram page also shared their pictures and revealed all the deets about Hardik’s sherwani. They wrote, "A match made in heaven. Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Pandya are a dream in custom ensembles by #abujanisandeepkhosla." Hardik Pandya’s sherwani was embroidered with gold zardozi and he wore it with green bead jewellery to complete his glam look.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's Christian wedding

For their Christian wedding, Natasa wore a pristine white gown by Shantanu & Nikhil and Hardik looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Sharing their pictures, the couple wrote, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love (sic)"

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s love story

Natasa first met Hardik in 2020 and both fall in love with each other instantly. Soon after that, Hardik proposed to her on a cruise in Dubai. They announced their pregnancy and marriage in May 2020 and welcomed their baby boy, Agastya in July. Hardik once revealed that they clicked as Natasa found him quite different from others.