Goalposts too big! Switzerland vs Lithuania WC qualifier delayed under bizarre circumstances - watch

The start of the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Switzerland and Lithuania was delayed by 15 minutes on Sunday due to the goal-posts being too big.

Ground staff at the Kybunpark Stadium was called into action in a bid to replace the goal-posts which media reports claimed were between five to 10 cm too high on one side when inspected by match officials before the start of the game. The imbalance was caused by the left post not being sunk correctly into the ground.

As the ground staff tried to bring new goal-post into the pitch, the bars got stuck in one of the shelters of the tunnel, causing another delay in the process.

ALSO READ: Germany again protest for human rights with cryptic message

The goal in the Switzerland VS Lithuania game turned out to be too BIG! 🥅



And then the replacement goal got caught on the tunnel! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PtSBK70QGs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 29, 2021 ×

Even a police officer was seen helping remove the outsized posts which were eventually replaced by a spare set that matches the official requirements.

ALSO READ: We switched off, Jota says after Ronaldo denied winner

Switzerland went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Xherdan Shaqiri after just two minutes.