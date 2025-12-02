/After Russell, another champion all-rounder hints at IPL exit in emotional social media post

IPL seems to lose some of its biggest match-winners lately. After Faf du Plessis opted out of IPL 2026 to explore options elsewhere, former KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, whom his franchise released ahead of the mini-auction, announced IPL retirement. While his absence came as a blow to the cash-rich league, his counterpart and fellow champion all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is the latest to join the list. On Tuesday (Dec 2), Maxwell took to his Instagram handle and announced his decision to skip registering for IPL 2026 mini-auction, hinting at quitting his IPL career.

Maxwell announced his decision to withdraw his name from this year’s mini-auction on the back of his horrendous IPL 2025. In seven contested matches for his former franchise (Punjab Kings) last season, Maxwell scored just 48 runs, averaging eight while striking at 97.96.



In an emotional social media post, Maxwell expressed gratitude, thanking the fans and the teams for their support over the years.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me.



“The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever. Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully, see you soon. Cheers, Maxi,” he wrote on his Instagram handle.

Maxwell made his IPL debut (13 years ago) in 2012, and since has featured in 141 matches for several teams, hitting 2819 runs, with 95 being his highest. Although his batting average reads a paltry 23.89, his strike rate (155.15) reflects his impact on the game, this league and its fans.



With the ball in hand, the part-time spinner has picked up 41 wickets at 8.30 economy, four of which came in the past season.

