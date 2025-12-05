/Gianni Infantino presents US President Donald Trump with FIFA Peace Award

Google Preferred
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 23:15 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 23:15 IST
US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

FIFA’s Gianni Infantino awards Donald Trump the inaugural Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw, honouring his claimed global peace efforts

At the 2026 World Cup draw taking place in Washington, DC, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize to his “close friend” Donald Trump. The award was given about 30 minutes into the high-profile ceremony at the Kennedy Center, before teams for next summer’s World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico are going to be selected. Trump, standing beside Infantino, called the honour “one of the greatest of my life,” adding that their efforts had “saved millions and millions of lives.” The prize, announced by FIFA last month without approval from its governing FIFA Council, was created to recognise individuals whose extraordinary contributions to peace have brought people together worldwide, according to FIFA.

