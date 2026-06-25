/Tunisia, Haiti and Turkey: Full List of Teams Eliminated after 14 Days of World Cup 2026

14 days of FIFA World Cup 2026 action are over, with several teams from the 48-team pool already qualified for the knockouts, while seven have been confirmed eliminated even before the group stages are over. Be it the defending champions Argentina, four-time winners Germany, or even Brazil, all have advanced to the next round, newcomers like Cape Verde remaining in contention for their maiden World Cup knockout appearance. However, among those knocked out or mathematically guaranteed not to qualify are Tunisia, Haiti and Turkey, among others.

Of the 48 participating teams, 16 will be confirmed eliminated before the knockouts get underway, and among those, seven have been confirmed, with nine more to go. While there hasn’t been a surprise yet, ruling it out before all group-stage games are over would be criminal.

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Among those confirmed out are the Czech Republic (Group A) and Qatar (Group B), which drew a game each and lost their remaining two group-stage fixtures; as a result, they now find themselves at the bottom of their groups. After losing to South Korea in their opener (1-2), Czechia drew 1-1 against South Africa before going down in their final group game to the tournament’s co-hosts, Mexico (0-3). Qatar, on the other hand, after drawing against Switzerland (1-1), lost their remaining two matches to Canada (0-6) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (0-3).



From Group C, Haiti is out of the tournament after losing to Scotland (0-1), Brazil (0-3) and Morocco (2-4). From Group D, Turkey was the first country to be knocked out of the tournament following successive defeats to Australia and Paraguay. They will, however, face the tournament’s co-hosts, the US, in their last group game on Friday (Jun 26).

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

While none of the four teams has been eliminated from Group E yet, with each, besides Germany, having a chance to seal their knockout fate, Tunisia (Group F) is the only African country yet guaranteed of not qualifying for the next round. They have lost their first two games to Japan and Sweden by four goals each.



Again, none of the four teams from Groups G, H, and I have been eliminated yet. From Group J, Jordan has confirmed their exit after two straight losses.



In Group K, all four teams are still in contention, whereas in the last group, Group L, Panama has already exited after losing 0-1 each to Croatia and Ghana.

Full list of teams who have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup –