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World Cup 2026: Brazil’s Vinicius Jr. equals R9’s feat with brace against SCO to enter Golden Boot race

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 18:06 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 18:06 IST
World Cup 2026: Brazil’s Vinicius Jr. equals R9’s feat with brace against SCO to enter Golden Boot race

Vinicius Jr. equals R9’s feat with brace against SCO to enter Golden Boot race Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Vinícius Jr. struck twice, and Matheus Cunha scored once to power Brazil to a dominant 3-0 victory over Scotland, securing the top spot in Group C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. scored a brace against Scotland in his country’s final group stage game in Miami, helping the former five-time winners stay at the top of the Group C standings. His two goals, however, place him in the elite company of Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo to score in each group stage game in a single World Cup edition. His four goals in three matches so far have placed him well in the race for the Golden Boot this time, currently led by Argentine captain Lionel Messi, who has scored five goals in two matches.

While Vinicius scored one goal each in Brazil’s first two fixtures, against Morocco (1-1) and Haiti (3-0), his brace against Scotland puts him up there with the footballing icons.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 Live Streaming in India: Match timings, IST schedule, and TV channel details

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Ronaldo and Rivaldo were among the last holders of this feat during the 2002 edition, co-hosted by Japan and South Korea, and later helped Brazil win the tournament for the last time to date. That win marked their record fifth time winning the FIFA World Cup, the most by any team ever.
Besides the two, Jairzinho (1970) and Romario (1994) were the early Brazilians to score in each of their group-stage games in an edition, making Vinicius only the fifth from the country to do so.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Vinicius punishes Scotland with a clinical showing

Needing a win to stay at the top of Group C, Brazil opened their account in the seventh minute with a Vinicius strike. An error in judgment from the Scottish defender Scott McKenna inside the penalty box saw Vinicius make the most of the chance and open the scoring for Brazil. After a similar goal was ruled out with VAR’s intervention, he scored his second through a header late into the first-half stoppage time.

Striker Matheus Cunha added Brazil’s third goal in the second half (60th minute), completing a clinical win for his team and maintaining an unbeaten run thus far.

Vinicius, however, remained the focal point of Brazil’s attack, with four goals and an assist in three contested matches.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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