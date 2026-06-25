/World Cup 2026: Brazil’s Vinicius Jr. equals R9’s feat with brace against SCO to enter Golden Boot race

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. scored a brace against Scotland in his country’s final group stage game in Miami, helping the former five-time winners stay at the top of the Group C standings. His two goals, however, place him in the elite company of Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo to score in each group stage game in a single World Cup edition. His four goals in three matches so far have placed him well in the race for the Golden Boot this time, currently led by Argentine captain Lionel Messi, who has scored five goals in two matches.

While Vinicius scored one goal each in Brazil’s first two fixtures, against Morocco (1-1) and Haiti (3-0), his brace against Scotland puts him up there with the footballing icons.

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Ronaldo and Rivaldo were among the last holders of this feat during the 2002 edition, co-hosted by Japan and South Korea, and later helped Brazil win the tournament for the last time to date. That win marked their record fifth time winning the FIFA World Cup, the most by any team ever.

Besides the two, Jairzinho (1970) and Romario (1994) were the early Brazilians to score in each of their group-stage games in an edition, making Vinicius only the fifth from the country to do so.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Vinicius punishes Scotland with a clinical showing

Needing a win to stay at the top of Group C, Brazil opened their account in the seventh minute with a Vinicius strike. An error in judgment from the Scottish defender Scott McKenna inside the penalty box saw Vinicius make the most of the chance and open the scoring for Brazil. After a similar goal was ruled out with VAR’s intervention, he scored his second through a header late into the first-half stoppage time.



Striker Matheus Cunha added Brazil’s third goal in the second half (60th minute), completing a clinical win for his team and maintaining an unbeaten run thus far.

