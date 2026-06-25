/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 Live Streaming in India: Match timings, IST schedule, and TV channel details

After the first two weeks in the FIFA World Cup 2026, the action moves to the 15th day of the competition, with as many as six matches scheduled from Groups D, E and F. The action begins with Group E matches between debutants Curaçao and the Ivory Coast and Germany and Ecuador. The next two games are from Group F, including Tunisia vs the Netherlands and Japan against Sweden. The last two matches on the 15th day are from Group D, between the tournament’s co-host, the US, vs Turkey and Paraguay and Australia. With the Round of 32 Qualifications on the line, check out the schedule and streaming details of all matches on the 15th day of the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 Live Streaming Details

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When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 matches take place?

On Friday (Jun 26), the 15th day of this showpiece event, six matches will take place, including Curaçao vs Ivory Coast, Germany vs Ecuador, Tunisia vs the Netherlands, Japan vs Sweden, the US vs Turkey and Paraguay vs Australia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 matches, including Curaçao vs Ivory Coast, Germany vs Ecuador, Tunisia vs the Netherlands, Japan vs Sweden, the US vs Turkey and Paraguay vs Australia, will be telecast live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to live-stream FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 matches in India?