/From PM Modi to Mandaviya, India salutes Mirabai Chanu's record-breaking Gold at CWG 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP MP Anurag Thakur and several other leaders congratulated Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu after she clinched India's first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with a historic victory in the women's 49kg weightlifting event. Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals, having previously topped the podium at the 2018 and 2022 editions. She also rewrote the record books by setting new Commonwealth and Games records during her gold-winning performance.

PM Narendra Modi posted on X saying, “Another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting! The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48 kg category and winning Gold. With back-to-back Commonwealth Games Golds and an overall fourth CWG medal to her name, she remains an inspiration for every Indian. Congratulations to her! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026 @mirabai_chanu.”

Taking to X, Mandaviya praised Chanu for her remarkable consistency and contribution to Indian sport. "A hat-trick of GOLD medals! Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on clinching the Gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Your unwavering dedication, remarkable consistency, and extraordinary strength continue to make India proud on the global stage," Mandaviya wrote.

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Anurag Thakur also hailed Chanu's achievement, calling it the perfect start to India's campaign in Glasgow. "The Gold Saga begins. Mirabai Chanu wins the first gold medal for India in the #CWG2026 in Women's 49Kg Weightlifting. She has become India's first weightlifter to score a hat-trick of Gold Medals in the Commonwealth Games. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to the sports continues to make our country proud. Jai Hind," Thakur wrote on X.

Earlier in the competition, Chanu opened with a Commonwealth record lift of 85kg in the snatch to take command of the event. In the clean and jerk, she failed her opening attempt at 82kg but bounced back immediately by clearing the weight on her second attempt. She then successfully lifted 85kg on her third attempt in the clean and jerk, setting another Commonwealth and Games record. Chanu capped off her memorable outing by clearing 105kg, comfortably sealing the gold medal and completing a historic hat-trick of Commonwealth Games titles.