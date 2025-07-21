/From McIlroy's birdie putt to Parry's hole-in-one: Best shots of Open Championship 2025 - WATCH

The Open 2025 has concluded and 29-year-old American Scottie Scheffler came out triumphant with a total score of 17-under. While Scheffler, also world's number 1 golfer, was steady throughout four rounds at Royal Portrush, there were some brilliant shots on display by other players. The Open also saw a rare hole-in-one from John Parry at 13th hole in Round 3. Apart from that, local boy Rory McIlroy also hit one of the best birdie putts of the tournament. Check all the craziest shots of the Open 2025 at Royal Portrush:

Korea's Sungjae Im chips from 42 yards for an eagle

South Korean Sungjae Im hit one of the craziest chip shots at The Open on the final day on Sunday (Jul 20) in Round 4. Im's eagle shot came at the 5th and 42 yards away from the hole on par-5. Have a look at the shot below:

Tyrell Hatton's 139-yard eagle

Before Im's 42-yard eagle, Tyrell Hatton had hit one of the most outrageous eagles at The Open which came from 139 yards away. The moment happened on day 3 (Jul 19) and the crowd enjoyed the shot very much while Hatton was in disbelief. Have a look at the shot below:

Homeboy Rory McIlroy's perfect birdie

Local boy Rory McIlroy started day 3 at The Open with a perfect birdie at 1st. On par-4, McIlroy putted one of the most eye pleasing birdies which got the crowd roaring for him. Have a look at the birdie putt below:

John Parry's hole-in-one