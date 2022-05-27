French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas survives Zdenek Kolar scare to enter third round in Paris

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas had to work hard for a win on Thursday, the Greek overcome Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar in the second round of the French Open 2022. The Greek held off a hard challenge from Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar to advance 6-3, 7-6(8), 6-7(3), 7-6(7).

Tsitsipas won the opening set in a comprehensive manner, but both the players were toe-to-toe to win the match. After losing the first two sets, pretty Kolar made a strong comeback and won the third set. Even in the fourth set, in the qualifier, Tsitsipas had to fight hard to claim the match.

ALSO READ | French Open: Romanian star Irina-Camelia Begu apologises after throwing racquet on a young kid - WATCH

Tsitsipas will face Mikael Ymer, who matched his best Grand Slam result with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 upset over No. 29 seed Dan Evans.Earlier, Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round at the ongoing French Open 2022 with a straight-sets win over Serbia`s Laslo Djere at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The second-seeded Russian defeated Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.