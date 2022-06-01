France's Paul Pogba ends six-year association with Manchester United, leaves as free agent

Manchester United is going for an overhaul ahead of the next season as Paul Pogba has ended his six-year-long association with the Red Devils. The Frenchman, who is regarded as one of the most versatile players on the field, will be departing from the club as a free agent after talks didn't materialise for a contract extension.

For the unversed, Poga joined the United academy at the age of sixteen. He played for the club till 2012 before leaving on a free transfer at 19. From thereon, Pogba joined Juventus and rose up the ranks with his scintillating performances on the field. United broke the bank in a bid to bring back Poga, however, this time around his tenure wasn't as fruitful. During his stay, United's best position in the league was when they ended at the second spot under Jose Mourinho. The 29-year-old had a turbulent time at the club due to his terms with Mourinho and to some extent with Ralf Rangnick as well.

The midfielder has once again seen interest from Juventus and Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see if he joins the UEFA Champions League winners or goes back to his former club.

A lot of chopping and changes are happening at the Red Devils post their ordinary run in the current season of the EPL. Under the new regime of Erik ten Hag, a lot of many changes are on the cards -- as confirmed by the Dutchman -- as some new faces might get added to the Manchester-based club. Earlier, veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant had also ended his tenure at the club.