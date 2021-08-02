Formula One: Sebastian Vettel and three others reprimanded for not removing LGBTQ+ rights t-shirts before anthem

Four-times Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel was reprimanded for not removing a t-shirt promoting LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the national anthem at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.



The German was wearing a rainbow coloured t-shirt with the message "Same Love" on the grid ahead of the start of the race.



Three other drivers -- Mercedes` Valtteri Bottas, Ferrari`s Carlos Sainz and Vettel`s Aston Martin team mate Lance Stroll -- were also reprimanded for failing to remove their `We Race As One` t-shirts in time for the national anthem.



Vettel and the other drivers said they had forgotten to take their t-shirts off because of the onset of rain. They were all found to be in breach of Article 12.2.1.i) of the FIA International Sporting Code and given non-driving reprimands.



`We Race As One` is a platform launched by Formula One last year that counts diversity, inclusivity and sustainability as its core principles.



Drivers are free to wear apparel with a message that is supportive of the initiative`s principles. But they were instructed to remove any such t-shirts before the national anthem and wear their race suits in a pre-race note issued by race director Michael Masi.



Hungary is set to put an anti-LGBTQ+ law that limits schools’ teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues to a referendum.



Vettel, who on Thursday wore shoes carrying a rainbow stripe, has spoken out against the legislation along with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton who called on Hungarians to vote against it.