Former WWE official reacts to Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar heated battle at Elimination Chamber

The Bobby Lashley versus Brock Lesner face-off at the Elimination Chamber was a high-voltage affair which saw the former beat Lesner by disqualification on Saturday (February 18). The match ended in utter chaos with Lesner launching a huge attack in the ring after the result. Thus, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas opined on the heated contest and shared that the finish didn't please him at all.

It is to be noted that the Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty locked horns for the third time in singles action at the event. During the bout, Lashley locked Lesnar in the Hurt Lock after hitting him with a spear. As a result, the Beast could not escape and shockingly resorted to hitting his opponent with a low blow. This led to the referee to end proceedings and award the victory to the former WWE United States Champion. After this, Lesner lost it completely and hit multiple F-5s on Lashley and didn't even spare the helpless WWE official.