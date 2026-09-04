/Former Premier League referee Mike Dean reveals playing games mid-match

Former English Premier League (PL) referee Mike Dean has made some startling claims about quirky things he used to do during his 22-year officiating career. Dean revealed engaging in secret games, such as staying in the centre circle and going without blowing his whistle for as long as possible. His claims, however, have been refuted by the professional referee organization as "improbable" to do without being noticed. Dean was considered one of the most effective referees in England's top-flight football, where he officiated 553 matches and issued a record 114 red cards.

Former PL referee Mike Dean makes startling claims about secret games during matches

Dean, who retired from officiating in 2022, followed it with a brief stint as a video assistant referee. He was on Jamie Vardy's Having a Party podcast earlier this week, where he talked about getting into secret games during matches he officiated.

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"We used to say, 'We’ll kick off now. Right, see how long we can go without blowing a whistle.' I’ve done that a few times in the Premier League, before VAR obviously – [I] went 20, 25 minutes without blowing a whistle," he said.

"I used to do another thing. I used to stand in the centre circle – see how long I could stay in the centre circle before I had to leave. That was just me joking about. I got about 15 minutes once," he added.

The refereeing organization, Pro Ref, officials are puzzled by Dean's claims. The organization sees Dean's claim of a referee staying in the centre circle for about 15 minutes as highly improbable to do without being noticed, even in the pre-VAR era.