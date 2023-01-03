Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to return to Delhi Capitals as franchise's Director of Cricket: Reports

After serving as the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) chief, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is set to commence a new role. Ganguly is set to return to the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp as reportedly he will become the franchise's new Director of Cricket and will oversee operations of all three teams under them. During the IPL 2019 edition, Ganguly was associated with the Delhi camp as the team mentor. Back then, the Shreyas Iyer-led DC camp had entered the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and ended at the third spot.

As per a report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Ganguly will also be managing the affairs of the Dubai Capitals and Pretoria Capitals in the ILT20 and CSA T20 leagues, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa respectively. It is to be noted that both leagues are set to kick off later this month.

Following his stint as DC's mentor, Ganguly had to leave the franchise after he was appointed as the BCCI chief in September 2019. He held the post for more than three years before being succeeded by former cricketer Roger Binny. Ganguly was the President of the board during a tough period, which involved the advent of Covid-19. Under his tenure, the IPL was successfully held in IPL 2020 (entirely in UAE) and in the following two years amid the Covid scare. Meanwhile, domestic cricket also resumed slowly and steadily during this period.