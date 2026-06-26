/FIH Pro League: Clinical India thrash Pakistan 7-1 in goal fest

The Indian men's hockey team produced a sensational all-round performance to register a commanding 7-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the reverse fixture of the FIH Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Friday (June 26). Despite falling behind in the opening quarter, India responded with relentless attacking hockey and clinical finishing to score seven unanswered goals and secure all three points. Midfielder Hardik Singh was named Player of the Match for his outstanding display in the midfield.

Pakistan struck first in the 13th minute when captain Abu Bakar Mahmood converted a penalty corner with a powerful drag-flick, giving his side a 1-0 lead. India, however, quickly shifted momentum in the second quarter through aggressive pressing and accurate passing. Sukhjeet Singh restored parity in the 20th minute by expertly deflecting Harmanpreet Singh's drag-flick into the net. Six minutes later, Harmanpreet found the target himself, firing a powerful penalty corner into the top corner to hand India a 2-1 halftime lead.

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India dominated after the break. Hardik Singh calmly converted a penalty stroke in the 34th minute before Jugraj Singh finished a swift counter-attack just a minute later to make it 4-1. The attacking onslaught continued as Abhishek added the fifth goal in the 41st minute, while Raj Kumar Pal reacted quickest to a rebound from a penalty corner to extend the lead to 6-1 in the 44th minute. Dilpreet Singh completed the scoring in the 54th minute with a well-worked team move.