/FIFA World Cup final replay? Spain star reacts as Argentina Fans' 80,000-signature petition takes the internet by storm

Spain defender Pedro Porro has brushed aside the growing online petition launched by Argentina fans calling for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to be replayed following La Roja's 1-0 victory. Spain lifted their second FIFA World Cup title after defeating Argentina in extra time, with Barcelona forward Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal. While Spain controlled large portions of the contest, Argentina's challenge weakened after midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off, allowing the European champions to seize complete control of the match.

Despite the result, disappointed Argentina supporters have started an online petition demanding that the World Cup final be replayed. Reports suggest the petition has already attracted more than 80,000 signatures. The petition eventually reached Pedro Porro, who was asked about it during an interview with Sport. The Tottenham Hotspur defender made it clear that the controversy does not concern him.

"I haven't read anything about it. They are just things said from the outside," Porro said. He also suggested that the petition has no impact on him personally. According to reports from Argentina, fans believe several officiating decisions went against their team during the final. They are also demanding that any potential replay be overseen by a different referee. The petition urges FIFA to review the events of the final in the interest of transparency and sporting fairness. However, there has never been a precedent for replaying a FIFA World Cup final.

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Pedro Porro on his future ambitions

Speaking about his personal goals, Porro said he remains determined to achieve even greater success in his career. "There is still a lot for me to achieve," he said. "I am a player with great ambition, and I always seek to learn more. Everyone who knows me knows that I aspire to more."