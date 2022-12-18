ugc_banner
LIVE Coverage | FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs Frances: Argentina welcomes back Di Maria, team news and analysis

WION Web Team
Doha, QatarUpdated: Dec 18, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

World Cup final match liveblog Photograph:(Twitter)

The FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France match will be played at 8:30 PM IST on 18th December, 2022. The venue of the match is Lusail Stadium, Qatar. The winning side will lift the World Cup trophy for the third time since both teams have won the World Cup twice in the past

The FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France LIVE: Both Argentina and France will look forward to lifting the World Cup trophy for the third time in World Cup history. France is still the favourite to win this year's FIFA World Cup, and they've made the most of their stellar squad throughout the competition. Les Bleus were fairly comfortable in their 2-0 semifinal victory over Morocco and will be looking for a similar result in the final. Argentina, on the other hand, has been on an inspired run at the World Cup, led by Lionel Messi. As per predictions, Argentina will register a narrow victory over France 2-1.

Follow FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France live updates here:

18 Dec 2022, 7:26 PM (IST)
FIF World Cup live updates: Argentina welcomes back Di Maria

Argentina welcomes back Di Maria. Tagliafico replaces Acuna in the starting lineup after a strong performance against Croatia. It's a similar lineup to the one he used against Poland, who used a midblock similar to France's. Di Maria and Alvarez are likely to stay wide, with Messi drifting down the middle.
Deschamps' predictable XI: Rabiot and Upamecano have recovered from illness, and Giroud and Varane's reported fitness concerns have been dispelled. The key matchup will be between Enzo Fernandez and Antoine Griezmann, with the former tasked with dealing with France's 'shadow forward' whenever they break.

18 Dec 2022, 6:54 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Closing ceremony begins

The stage is set for the final showdown of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium of Qatar. The match will be played between Argentina and France, after the closing ceremony of the world’s largest sports tournament is over.  The match will be played at 8:30 PM IST, while the closing ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The ceremony will be 15 minutes long and is themed “A night to remember.” Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is expected to perform at the event. “The final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music,” FIFA said in a statement.

18 Dec 2022, 6:20 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Digital viewers overtake TV for first time in India

FIFA World Cup: Digital viewers surpass TV for the first time, with JioCinema reaching 100 million viewers. The FIFA World Cup 2022, which is being broadcast live for free on JioCinema, a Viacom 18 app, has become the most engaged and viewed FIFA World Cup in India's history.

18 Dec 2022, 6:10 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Two final matches where penalty shootout round decided the winner

Italy was always on one side of a penalty shoot-out in the World Cup: they lost one against Brazil in 2006 and won one against France in 1994.

18 Dec 2022, 5:37 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA closing ceremony

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi will perform at the FIFA closing ceremony. Previously, she has also performed in FIFA World’s Cup opening ceremony as well as the FIFA Fan festival. During her previous performances, Nora had successfully stolen the show with her breath-taking dance steps on Bollywood music, including ‘O Saki Saki’ and FIFA’s official song “Light the Sky’.
18 Dec 2022, 5:00 PM (IST)
World Cup live updates: Fans perform special yagnas for favourite teams

Lionel Messi and Argentina fever has gripped the entire world ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France. While large placards, flexes, and cutouts are the norm, some diehard fans in West Bengal have gone a step further by performing special yagnas for their favourite teams and stars.

18 Dec 2022, 4:20 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup final match live updates: Match prediction

Lionel Messi has skillfully played his role as Argentina's captain ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The South American champions have rallied around their talisman and have proven to be a particularly difficult foe to overcome. Argentina, led by Messi, are expected to win a narrow victory over France in this weekend's highly anticipated World Cup final.

Prediction: Argentina to win the match against France 2-1.

18 Dec 2022, 3:44 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Argentina vs France match preview

Both Argentina and France will look forward to lifting the World Cup trophy for the third time in World Cup history. France is still the favourite to win this year's FIFA World Cup, and they've made the most of their stellar squad throughout the competition. Les Bleus were fairly comfortable in their 2-0 semifinal victory over Morocco and will be looking for a similar result in the final. Argentina, on the other hand, has been on an inspired run at the World Cup, led by Lionel Messi. The Albiceleste are on the verge of ending their 36-year World Cup drought and will rely on their talisman once more this weekend.

18 Dec 2022, 3:43 PM (IST)
Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming apps, Argentina vs France?

For the fans based out in India, they can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming apps, Argentina vs France live on TV on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels, while those who wish to stream online can enjoy watching the clash on JioCinema app.

18 Dec 2022, 3:39 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France head to head

Both Argentina and France have met 13 times in the past across all competitions; at the FIFA World Cups, this will be their fourth meeting. While Argentina lost their last encounter against France in 2018, they were victorious over Les Bleus on the first two occasions.