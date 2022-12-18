LIVE Coverage | FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs Frances: Argentina welcomes back Di Maria, team news and analysis
The FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France LIVE: Both Argentina and France will look forward to lifting the World Cup trophy for the third time in World Cup history. France is still the favourite to win this year's FIFA World Cup, and they've made the most of their stellar squad throughout the competition. Les Bleus were fairly comfortable in their 2-0 semifinal victory over Morocco and will be looking for a similar result in the final. Argentina, on the other hand, has been on an inspired run at the World Cup, led by Lionel Messi. As per predictions, Argentina will register a narrow victory over France 2-1.
Follow FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France live updates here:
Argentina welcomes back Di Maria. Tagliafico replaces Acuna in the starting lineup after a strong performance against Croatia. It's a similar lineup to the one he used against Poland, who used a midblock similar to France's. Di Maria and Alvarez are likely to stay wide, with Messi drifting down the middle.
Deschamps' predictable XI: Rabiot and Upamecano have recovered from illness, and Giroud and Varane's reported fitness concerns have been dispelled. The key matchup will be between Enzo Fernandez and Antoine Griezmann, with the former tasked with dealing with France's 'shadow forward' whenever they break.
The stage is set for the final showdown of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium of Qatar. The match will be played between Argentina and France, after the closing ceremony of the world’s largest sports tournament is over. The match will be played at 8:30 PM IST, while the closing ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The ceremony will be 15 minutes long and is themed “A night to remember.” Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is expected to perform at the event. “The final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music,” FIFA said in a statement.
FIFA World Cup: Digital viewers surpass TV for the first time, with JioCinema reaching 100 million viewers. The FIFA World Cup 2022, which is being broadcast live for free on JioCinema, a Viacom 18 app, has become the most engaged and viewed FIFA World Cup in India's history.
Italy was always on one side of a penalty shoot-out in the World Cup: they lost one against Brazil in 2006 and won one against France in 1994.
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi will perform at the FIFA closing ceremony. Previously, she has also performed in FIFA World’s Cup opening ceremony as well as the FIFA Fan festival. During her previous performances, Nora had successfully stolen the show with her breath-taking dance steps on Bollywood music, including ‘O Saki Saki’ and FIFA’s official song “Light the Sky’.
Lionel Messi and Argentina fever has gripped the entire world ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France. While large placards, flexes, and cutouts are the norm, some diehard fans in West Bengal have gone a step further by performing special yagnas for their favourite teams and stars.
Lionel Messi has skillfully played his role as Argentina's captain ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The South American champions have rallied around their talisman and have proven to be a particularly difficult foe to overcome. Argentina, led by Messi, are expected to win a narrow victory over France in this weekend's highly anticipated World Cup final.
Prediction: Argentina to win the match against France 2-1.
For the fans based out in India, they can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming apps, Argentina vs France live on TV on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels, while those who wish to stream online can enjoy watching the clash on JioCinema app.
Both Argentina and France have met 13 times in the past across all competitions; at the FIFA World Cups, this will be their fourth meeting. While Argentina lost their last encounter against France in 2018, they were victorious over Les Bleus on the first two occasions.