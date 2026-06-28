/FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We're still together,' says Messi after Argentina's win over Jordan

Lionel Messi shared a message of unity after Argentina finished the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage with three straight wins. Following the team's 3-1 victory over Jordan, the captain posted on Instagram, "One more win to complete the group stage. We're still together." Messi also reached another milestone after coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute and scoring Argentina's third goal with a stunning free-kick in the 80th minute. It was his sixth World Cup goal from outside the penalty area, breaking the previous record of five set by Brazil legend Rivelino.

The goal took Messi’s total World Cup tally to 19, making him Argentina’s highest scorer in the tournament. It was also his sixth goal of the ongoing World Cup, after scoring a hat-trick against Algeria and two goals against Austria.

The 39-year-old became the first men’s player to score in seven straight FIFA World Cup appearances. He also joined Cristiano Ronaldo, David Villa and Fernando Torres as the only players to score in all three group-stage matches of a single World Cup since 1998.

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Argentina’s win was another historic moment as it became the country’s 50th victory at the FIFA World Cup. Only Brazil and Germany have achieved more World Cup wins.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

With qualification already secured, coach Lionel Scaloni made nine changes to the starting lineup. Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring with a superb free-kick on his World Cup debut, while Lautaro Martinez added a second goal from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Jordan pulled one goal back through Musa Al-Tamaari in the 55th minute, but Messi’s arrival helped Argentina regain control. His late free-kick sealed a perfect group-stage campaign with three wins from three matches.

Argentina will now play World Cup debutants Cape Verde in the Round of 32 on Jul 4 in Miami. Jordan were eliminated after losing all three of their group-stage games.