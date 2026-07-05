/Mexico players forced to return luxury watches gifted by American YouTuber due to FIFA rules

The Mexican players and members of their support staff were forced to return luxury watches gifted to them by an American content creator, Stephen Deleonardis, due to FIFA’s code of ethics. The US-based YouTuber, whose channel is named SteveWillDoIt, apparently splurged $1m (£747,000) on buying Rolex watches for Mexico’s entourage. He presented those watches to the squad members and the staff on Monday (Jun 29), a day before Mexico’s Round of 32 fixture against Ecuador, which they won 2-0.

However, FIFA's Code of Ethics imposes restrictions on offering and receiving gifts, with article 21 stating that such gifts may be offered or accepted only if they "have symbolic or trivial value". As a result, the Mexico team was forced to return the luxury watches to Deleonardis, which the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) confirmed on its official X account.

It read, “The SNM reports that by mutual agreement, our players decided to return to the content creator, @stevewilldoit, the watches that he had gifted them on his own initiative.”

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Mexico vs England Photograph: (WION)

Meanwhile, Mexico now prepares to host the former world champions England in a pulsating pre-quarterfinal match at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium on Sunday (Jul 5).

Should Mexico overcome the English challenge, they will reach the World Cup last 8 for the first time since hosting the tournament in 1986. Mexico finished in sixth spot – their best-ever finish at a FIFA World Cup. After winning their group (Group B), Mexico beat Bulgaria 2-0 in the Last 16 before losing the quarterfinal to West Germany on penalties (1-4) after a scoreless draw in regular and extra time.

