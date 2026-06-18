/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8: Mexico, South Korea eye knockout spots; live streaming details for India

One of Mexico or South Korea could become the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts. The two will face off in the marquee match on the eighth day of the tournament, which also features games including Czechia vs South Africa (Group A), Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B) and Canada vs Qatar (Group B). All three hosting countries will stage matches on the eighth day, with Canada and Mexico playing at their respective home turfs and Switzerland and South Africa playing in the US.

Here, check how you can live-stream and watch the action in India.

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Day eight kicks off with Czechia facing South Africa in Atlanta, starting at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday (Jun 18). The next match is between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Los Angeles, starting at 00:30 AM IST on Friday (Jun 19). Canada will play Qatar next in Vancouver, starting at 03:30 AM IST, with Mexico playing South Korea in the last match of the day in Guadalajara at 06:30 AM IST (Jun 19).

Day 8 Mexico, South Korea eye knockout spots; live streaming details for India Photograph: (WION)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8: Live streaming details

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 matches between Czechia vs South Africa, Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada vs Qatar and Mexico vs South Korea will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports Network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 matches live streaming in India?