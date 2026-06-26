/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The first two weeks of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already delivered excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Attention now turns to Day 16, which features several important matches involving some of the tournament's strongest teams. The action begins with a Group I clash between Norway and France at 12:30 AM IST. Senegal will then face Iraq in another Group I fixture at the same time. In Group H, Cabo Verde take on Saudi Arabia, while Uruguay meet Spain, with both matches scheduled for 5:30 AM IST. The day's final two fixtures, both in Group G, will see New Zealand face Belgium and Egypt take on Iran at 8:30 AM IST.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16: Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 matches take place?

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The Norway vsFrance, Senegal vs Iraq, Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia, Uruguay vs Spain, New Zealand vs Belgium and Egypt vs Iran matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Saturday (Jun 27) in India.

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Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 matches between Norway vsFrance, Senegal vs Iraq, Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia, Uruguay vs Spain, New Zealand vs Belgium and Egypt vs Iran, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 matches live streaming in India?