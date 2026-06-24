/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The first few days of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already delivered excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Attention now turns to Day 14, which features several important matches involving some of the tournament's strongest teams. The action begins with a Group B clash between Switzerland and Canada at 12:30 AM IST. Bosnia and Herzegovina will then face Qatar in another Group B fixture at the same time. In Group C, Morocco take on Haiti, while Brazil meet Scotland, with both matches scheduled for 3:30 AM IST. The day's final two fixtures, both in Group A, will see South Africa face South Korea and Czechia take on Mexico at 6:30 AM IST.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14: Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 matches take place?

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The Switzerland vsCanada, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar, Morocco vs Haiti, Scotland vs Brazil, South Africa vs South Korea and Czechia vs Mexico matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Thursday (Jun 25) in India.

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Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 matches between Switzerland vsCanada, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar, Morocco vs Haiti, Scotland vs Brazil, South Africa vs South Korea and Czechia vs Mexico, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 matches live streaming in India?