/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The first few days of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already delivered excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Attention now turns to Day 10, which features several important matches involving some of the tournament's strongest teams.

The action begins with a Group E clash between Germany and Ivory Coast at 1:30 AM IST. Later, Ecuador will take on Curacao in another Group E match at 5:30 AM IST. In Group F, Tunisia will face Japan at Boston Stadium at 9:30 AM IST. The final match of the day will see Spain take on Saudi Arabia in a Group H encounter at 9:30 PM IST.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10: Live streaming details

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When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 matches take place?

The Germany vsIvory Coast, Ecuador vs Curacao, Tunisia vs Japan and Spain vs Saudi Arabia matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Sunday (Jun 21) in India.

Netherlands vs Swedan Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 matches between Germany vsIvory Coast, Ecuador vs Curacao, Tunisia vs Japan and Spain vs Saudi Arabia, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 matches live streaming in India?