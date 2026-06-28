/World Cup 2026: Champions Argentina not underestimating ‘very tough’ Cape Verde in R32 clash

Even with a FIFA World Cup trophy and a certain Lionel Messi on their side, Argentina is not ready to underestimate the tournament debutants and 'very tough' Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Despite a formidable group stage showing, including convincing wins over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, Argentina's first knockout match in their title defence is against the third-tiniest country to qualify for the tournament's next stage. Although they are the massive favourites to beat Cape Verde big in Miami on July 3, the defending champions will not discount their opponents.

After topping Group J, Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, who scored the penalty against Jordan - his first goal of this edition - said, “We are feeling good, now we have to rest, recharge our batteries to think about what is coming, which is going to be difficult.

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“Today, we faced an important team like Jordan, we had to do our job, and we did it, and that's why we leave happy and very excited for what's to come.”

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Meanwhile, Martinez's fellow goal scorer in the game, Giovani Lo Celso, also echoed the same intentions, saying they couldn’t have asked for a better first half. He continued saying that Argentina will now prepare for their next challenge against Cape Verde, the team that refused to accept a defeat against giants like Spain and Uruguay in their Group H.



"It's a pity about the goal we conceded today, we would've liked to end with a clean sheet," he said. "Still, I think it was a very good group stage. Now the most important part begins.

