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World Cup 2026, 1st Semifinal: Spain sink France to book final spot; Oyarzabal, Porro on target

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 02:48 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 02:48 IST
World Cup 2026, 1st Semifinal: Spain sink France to book final spot; Oyarzabal, Porro on target

Spain sink France to book World Cup final spot; Oyarzabal, Porro on target Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Spain advanced to the World Cup 2026 final with a clinical 2-0 semifinal victory over tournament favorites France at Dallas Stadium. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sealed a historic win for La Roja. Read the full match analysis and highlights. 

Spain knocked France out of the race for the final with a thumping 2-0 win in the first semifinal at the Dallas Stadium. Forward Mikel Oyarzabal and fullback Pedro Porro scored in each half, as clinical Spain sink Kylian Mbappé’s French side to make it to their second-ever World Cup final. This is also the first time they reached the summit clash since lifting their maiden FIFA crown in 2010 in South Africa. Spain will face the winner of the England-Argentina second semifinal in New Jersey on July 19.

More to follow…

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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