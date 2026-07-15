/World Cup 2026, 1st Semifinal: Spain sink France to book final spot; Oyarzabal, Porro on target

Spain knocked France out of the race for the final with a thumping 2-0 win in the first semifinal at the Dallas Stadium. Forward Mikel Oyarzabal and fullback Pedro Porro scored in each half, as clinical Spain sink Kylian Mbappé’s French side to make it to their second-ever World Cup final. This is also the first time they reached the summit clash since lifting their maiden FIFA crown in 2010 in South Africa. Spain will face the winner of the England-Argentina second semifinal in New Jersey on July 19.