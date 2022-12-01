FIFA WC: Australian fans go berserk as Socceroos seal a spot in Round of 16 with Denmark win - Watch

Australian football team needed a win versus the No. 10 ranked Denmark to progress ahead into the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Prior to the game, Australia were at the second spot in their group and had fate in their own hands knowing that a win will be enough for them to progress ahead in the mega event. A defeat would've ended their run and a draw would've put them in a difficult spot and pushed to a likely early exit.

Nonetheless, the Aussies rode on Mathew Leckie as he scored the only goal of the match to take his side to a 1-0 win over Denmark and take them into the Round of 16 in a World Cup for only the second time. In 2006 edition, Australia had reached the last 16 for the first time. After the game got over, Aussie fans went berserk and celebrated wildly. The game ended at 4 am local time in Australia, however, the fans gathered in huge numbers and celebrated the side's victory in the streets in Melbourne. Here's a viral video of Aussie fans' celebrations after Australia made it to the last 16:

Melbourne, at 3am 🇦🇺 time. A big moment for football in the country. pic.twitter.com/v6tO14iUch — Adam Millington (@AdamGMillington) November 30, 2022 ×