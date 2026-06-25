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FIFA prepares to readmit Russia into international football through youth competitions

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 23:29 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 23:29 IST
FIFA prepares to readmit Russia into international football through youth competitions

Russia set for return to international football through youth competitions: FIFA Photograph: (Others)

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More than four years after banning them, FIFA prepares to readmit Russia to international football via the new U-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan this October.

Over four years since banning them from competing in international competitions across all levels because they invaded Ukraine, the football governing body (FIFA) is now preparing to readmit Russia back into football, but through youth competitions. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, FIFA has barred Russia from competing but never truly suspended its membership. In announcing its Under-15 'World Cup and Festival' in Azerbaijan from October 22 to 31 this year, FIFA said it would be open to everyone.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that the tournament “is open to all FIFA member associations,” adding that the competition format and details regarding participants would be announced later. Russia immediately interpreted the statement as an invitation to return.

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"We welcome FIFA's decision to allow the Russian national team to take part in the World Cup and the FIFA U-15 Festival, which will be held in Azerbaijan in October 2026. This is an important step toward bringing Russian teams back into international sport," posted Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev on social media.

This move, however, indicates FIFA's attempt at gradually relaxing restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

In May, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended lifting restrictions on Belarusian athletes, while allowing them to compete under their national flag and anthem and participate in team sports. They, however, recommended that restrictions on Russian athletes remain in place.

After being banned in February 2022, Russian athletes were reinstated under a neutral flag in March 2023, subject to specific conditions being met, which included competing only in individual events, having not publicly supported the invasion of Ukraine, and having no ties to the Russian military or security services.

Elsewhere, several international sports federations, including gymnastics, judo, and swimming, have gone further, allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags and anthems.

Last December, a summit bringing together the IOC and representatives of international sports federations recommended reinstating athletes from both countries, complete with their anthems and flags.

(With inputs from AFP)

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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