/FIFA 2026 | Who is leading Golden Boot race? Mbappe is at par with Messi after brace vs Sweden

Kylian Mbappe continued his brilliant FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring another brace as France beat Sweden 3-0 in Round of 32 on Tuesday (Jun 30) at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. Mbappe is playing in his third FIFA World Cup with France being two-time back-to-back finalists in the last two editions of 2018 and 2022 including lifting the trophy in 2018. Mbappe, who wear the famous number 10 jersey and leads the side, has already borken multiple scoring records and given his current form, the tally of goals, which stands at six in the ongoing World Cup, is surely going to increase more.

Mbappe equals Messi in scoring goals

Mbappe has scored six goals in four matches played in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 - the joint most along with Argentina's Lionel Messi. Mbappe and Messi, who entertained the fans with one of the best FIFA finals in 2022, are currently leading the Golden Boot 2026 race. The French skipper, however has two assists to his name as well while Messi has none so far.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

With the brace against Sweden, Mbappe also broke the record of most goals in knockout games acorss the world cups. The twin goals in FIFA 2026 Round of 32, which came in 45th and 74th minute, took Mbappe to nine goals in nine WC knockout games.

He also became the first European player to score the most goals in FIFA World Cup history - 18 - one more than former German player Miroslav Klose's tally of 17.

Where does Mbappe rank in all time FIFA World Cup goal tally?