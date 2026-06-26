/FIFA 2026 | Pride Flags to be allowed in Iran vs Egypt group-stage match in Seattle

FIFA has decided to allow rainbow flags inside Seattle's Lumen Field on Friday (Jun 26) in Iran vs Egypt clash in a group stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match was designated a "Pride Match" by Seattle city officials as part of city-wide Pride celebrations before the identities of the competing teams were even known. It then drew objections from both football federations. FIFA, however, has stood firm, reiterating that its code of conduct explicitly allows flags and symbols representing gender identity and human rights inside stadiums. The governing body also clarified that the "Pride match" branding was an initiative of the local organisers, with formal celebrations planned outside the venue.

Rainbow flags set to feature in Iran vs Egypt

Homosexuality is illegal in Iran under Islamic law and can carry the death penalty. In Egypt, it is frequently penalised under loosely worded laws that prohibit what authorities describe as 'debauchery.' Both nations' football federations raised objections to the Seattle Pride celebrations surrounding their fixture, making this one of the more politically charged matches of the tournament. FIFA, however, was unequivocal in its Thursday (Jun 25) statement, saying the FIFA World Cup 2026 is an inclusive event and that fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome. When the coaches of both sides faced questions at their pre-match press conferences, they chose to sidestep the issue entirely.

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Iran's Amir Ghalenoei said all his focus was going to be on the pitch and that his team would not think about what is happening off it. Egypt's Hossam Hassan echoed those sentiments almost word for word, saying he respected the rules and that football was the only thing on his mind. The match will be played at Lumen Field with both teams well aware that the rainbow flags inside the stadium are here to stay.

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