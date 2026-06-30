/FIFA 2026 | Paraguay shock four-time champions Germany in penalty shootout to advance to R16

Germany's World Cup campaign came to a shocking end on Monday (Jun 29) in Foxborough, as Paraguay knocked out the four-time champions 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the round of 32. It is the first time in World Cup history that Germany have lost a penalty shootout. Julio Enciso put Paraguay ahead before half-time, while Kai Havertz restored parity for Germany in the 54th minute with his third goal of the tournament. Jonathan Tah thought he had scored the winner in extra time, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul on the goalkeeper, paving the way for a dramatic shootout. The defeat marks another early exit for Germany, who had been playing in their first knockout match since lifting the trophy in 2014.

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In a shootout where momentum swung repeatedly, Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill emerged as the hero, saving spot-kicks from Havertz and Nick Woltemade. Despite missing two chances of their own to seal the win, Paraguay held their nerve as Jose Canale slotted home the decisive penalty after Tah's effort sailed over the bar. Gill, speaking after the win, called it "an immense thrill," and explained how Paraguay's preparation paid off: "We managed to hold on. We opened the scoring, they equalized, but then we managed to keep it up. Obviously, we analyzed every player and every detail of the penalty takers," he said. He added, “Thank God I was able to save two penalties. This is a privilege; we eliminated a champion. This is dedicated to all Paraguayans.”

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Julian Nagelsmann had handed Deniz Undav his first start of the tournament after the Stuttgart striker came off the bench to score three times in the group stage, while Paraguay recalled Miguel Almiron following a one-match ban. Germany struggled to break down a compact Paraguay defence for long stretches, with Florian Wirtz eventually setting up Havertz's equaliser from the left flank. The result marks Paraguay's first-ever knockout-stage goal at a World Cup, having gone scoreless in their previous five matches, including a 2002 last-16 defeat to Germany. Paraguay will now face the winner of France's clash with Sweden in the next round.