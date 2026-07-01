/FIFA 2026 | Mbappe brace puts France in last 16 against Paraguay

Kylian Mbappe struck twice and Michael Olise delivered a man-of-the-match performance as France thrashed Sweden 3-0 in New Jersey on Tuesday (Jun 30) in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. France will now play last-16 match against Paraguay, which shocked four-time winners Germany to advance. Mbappe broke the deadlock just before half-time, capping a slick move after France had already rattled the woodwork twice. Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola doubled the lead in the 53rd minute, teed up by an inspired Olise, before the France captain added his second late on to seal a comfortable win. It was a one-sided last-32 tie in which Les Bleus dominated possession and territory from start to finish.

Mbappe brace put France in R16 with ease

Mbappe's brace took him level with Lionel Messi on six goals in this tournament's Golden Boot race, and his 18th World Cup goal overall leaves him just one short of Messi's all-time record of 19 - a mark the 27-year-old will keep chasing in the knockout rounds.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

He celebrated his opener by sprinting to embrace coach Didier Deschamps, who had missed France's final group match against Norway to attend his mother's funeral. Deschamps, who captained Les Bleus to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1998 and coached them to a second title in 2018, will step down once this campaign ends after 14 years in charge, making an early exit unthinkable for a side chasing a fitting send-off.