/FIFA 2026 | 'Have to deal with it': France coach reacts on Argentina crew for Morocco clash

FIFA has thrown a curveball into France's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Morocco by announcing an all-Argentinian officiating crew, led by referee Facundo Tello, will take charge of Thursday's (Jul 9) match. Given the bad blood between France and Argentina since the fiery 2022 final, the appointment was always going to raise eyebrows. Franc coach Didier Deschamps, however, isn't biting into what could be termed as bait. Cool as ever, the France boss shrugged off the noise, making clear that he "trust the referees. Our opponent is Morocco, not the referee.”

Also Read - Jordan Henderson undergoes surgery in US after breaking arm in Mexico win

What it means for the game?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The French coach, however, didn't shy away from talking about the topic and said: "We have to deal with it." He even had a pointed dig ready for critics of a fellow French official's earlier performance, hoping this Argentinian crew would measure up just as well. Backup goalkeeper Robin Risser struck a similar tone, admitting the 2022 scars haven't fully healed but backing the officials' credentials all the same. Deschamps also confirmed FIFA had let a contentious yellow card against Michael Olise stand with no special pleading, no appeal drama. He took it in stride, even as the ruling sat awkwardly next to how a similar case involving the USA's Folarin Balogun had played out.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

What's at stake for France and Morocco?

Morocco, in a rematch loaded with history from their tense 2022 semi-final. For Deschamps, already confirmed to be walking away after this World Cup, it could be his last dance on the touchline and he knows it. Full of praise for Morocco's rise, he issued a warning to his own dressing room: it won't be tactics that trip France up, it'll be complacency. The World Cup dream stays alive only if France treat this like the fight it is.

Where to watch and live stream France vs Morocco's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final?