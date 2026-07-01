/FIFA 2026 | Ecuador keep ball but Mexico score twice and book R16 betrh

Mexico, co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026, advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday (Jun 30) in R32 match at Mexico City Stadium. Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored one goal each for the El Tri in 22nd and 31st minute, respectively to book a pre-quarterfinal berth. Mexico scored the goals despite Ecuador keeping possession of the ball for longer time and making more passes with better accuracy. The co-hosts, however, edged them in shots attempted and on-target hits to advance in the World Cup.