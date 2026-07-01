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FIFA 2026 | Ecuador keep ball but Mexico score twice and book R16 betrh

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 10:06 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 10:06 IST
FIFA 2026 | Ecuador keep ball but Mexico score twice and book R16 betrh

Ecuador keep ball but Mexico score twice and book R16 betrh Photograph: (AFP)

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Mexico scored the goals despite Ecuador keeping possession of the ball for longer time and making more passes with better accuracy.  Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored one goal each for the El Tri in 22nd and 31st minute, respectively.

Mexico, co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026, advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday (Jun 30) in R32 match at Mexico City Stadium. Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored one goal each for the El Tri in 22nd and 31st minute, respectively to book a pre-quarterfinal berth. Mexico scored the goals despite Ecuador keeping possession of the ball for longer time and making more passes with better accuracy. The co-hosts, however, edged them in shots attempted and on-target hits to advance in the World Cup.

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About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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