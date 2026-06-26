The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 saw a couple of interesting games and more teams qualifying for the Round of 32. The matches were played among teams from Group D, Group E, and Group F, with six more teams making it to the knockout round of the football World Cup. One of the biggest upsets of the day was four-time champions Germany losing their last group-stage match but it didn't affect their qualification for the next round.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 Results

A total of six matches took place on Day 15 (Jun 25) of the ongoing football world cup 2026. The first games were between Group E teams which included Germany match. The next two matches were Group F fixtures involcing Netherlands and Japan, both of which qualified. Below are the complete results of Day 15 of FIFA World Cup 2026:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Germany stunned, Ivory Coast qualify from Group E

Germany were stunned by Ecuador 2-1 at the New Jersey New York stadium. Leroy Sane scored first for Germany in the second minute but Ecuador bounced back quickly in the ninth minute with Nilson Angulo scoring the equalizer. There were no futher goals untill 77th minute afterwards when Gonzalo Plata scored and took Ecuador ahead. With the win, Ecuador finished third on the group standings and have an outside chance of making it to the R32.

In the second match of the group, Ivory Coast beat Curacao 2-0 to qualify for the R32 for the first time. Nicolas Pepe scored both the goals for Ivory Coast, in 7th and 64th minute, as they became second team behind Germany to advance with six points each.

Netherlands, Japan advance from Group F

In Group F matches, Netherlands beat Tunisia 3-1 and Japan held off Sweden at 1-1 as both the teams advanced to the Round of 32 stage. For Netherlands, Brian Brobbey scored in 7th minute, four minutes after Ellyes Skhiri had scored an own goal and given the Dutch 1-0 lead. Jan Paul van Hecke then scored the goal in 62nd minute for Netherlands. For Tunisia, Hazem Mastouri had scored in 54th minute as the sole high point of the match for them.

In the other match, Japan held off Sweden at 1-1 to qualify for the R32 from the group. With the draw, Japan ended up with five points, one more than Sweden's four. For Japan Daizen Maeda scored in the 56th minute but Sweden's Anthony Elanga scored the equalizer in 62nd minute. Japan then displayed great defence and walked away with a draw needed to qualify for the knockout round.

USA, Australia through knockout round from Group D

In the last two group stage matches of the day, co-hosts USA and Australia qualified for the Round of 32 from Group D. In USA vs Turkiye, the co-hosts lost 2-3 but their two wins in previous two matches ensured a group-topping finish with six points and an automatic berth for the knockout round.

In the second match, Australia drew against Paraguay 0-0 but still ended up with four points, thanks to their win against Turkiye earlier in the tournament. While Paraguay also had four points, Australia finished second based on goal difference and hence got a sure shot spot in the Round of 32. Paraguay, on the other hand, would have to go through a qualification process among 12 third-place teams and only top eight will advance.

Where to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout matches?