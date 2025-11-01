/FIDE World Cup 2025: Pranav, Pranesh and Ganguly off to winning start; Divya Deshmukh goes down fighting

World Junior champion GM Pranav V, along with GM Pranesh M and veteran GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly, kicked off their campaigns at the FIDE World Cup 2025 with commanding wins in the opening round on Saturday (November 1). Meanwhile, women’s World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh put up a determined fight but fell short of a draw in her first game. Local hopeful Leon Luke Mendonca was unable to capitalise on his advantage and settled for a draw against China’s Wang Shixu B after a 50-move battle.

Pranav, the highest-rated Indian in action on day 1, outplayed IM Ala Eddine Boulrens of Algeria with clinical precision. Ganguly, opting for the Ruy Lopez against GM Ahmad Ahmadzada of Azerbaijan, showcased his experience to seal victory in 37 moves. Pranesh, meanwhile, overcame IM Satbek Akhmedinov of Kazakhstan in 48 moves after maintaining control throughout the game. The FIDE World Cup, featuring 206 players from 82 nations, is a knockout event named the Viswanathan Anand Cup in honour of the Indian chess legend. With the top 50 seeds receiving first-round byes, the spotlight was on the emerging Indian talents and Divya — the only woman representing India this year.

Divya’s game against Greek GM Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis turned after a miscalculated pawn exchange on move 17, leaving her under pressure in the middlegame. Despite fighting back to reach a rook-and-pawn endgame, the 19-year-old eventually had to concede defeat after 41 moves. Elsewhere, GM Raunak Sadhwani recovered from a midgame mistake to draw his match against FM Daniel Barrish of South Africa in 56 moves. Among international prodigies, Argentina’s 10-year-old Faustino Oro, the youngest participant in the tournament, impressed by holding GM Brkic Ante to a draw with black pieces. Turkey’s rising star Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus lived up to his billing, forcing Nagi Abugenda to resign in just 17 moves after a blistering start.

Indian results (Round 1-Game1)